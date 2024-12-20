Connect with us

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of "Sade": The Song That Changed Everything!

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

Nigerian-American singer Rotimi has dropped the ultimate anthem for the season we all love—Detty December! His new track, aptly titled “Detty December” sets the perfect tone for all the fun and good vibes that come with this festive time of the year.

Featured on his fifth studio album “In My Veins,” “Detty December” was produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels. The visuals, directed by Phillyflyboy and produced by Malik Marcell, bring the song’s playful energy to life with interesting visuals. 

Rotimi doesn’t hold back, serving up playful, carefree energy that makes it impossible to sit still. And when he says, “If you wanna do me, do me like dirty December,” you’re guaranteed to feel the party’s spirit kick in.

Hit play on “Detty December” below and let the party begin

