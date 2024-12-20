Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

Nigerian-American singer Rotimi has dropped the ultimate anthem for the season we all love—Detty December! His new track, aptly titled “Detty December” sets the perfect tone for all the fun and good vibes that come with this festive time of the year.

Featured on his fifth studio album “In My Veins,” “Detty December” was produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels. The visuals, directed by Phillyflyboy and produced by Malik Marcell, bring the song’s playful energy to life with interesting visuals.

Rotimi doesn’t hold back, serving up playful, carefree energy that makes it impossible to sit still. And when he says, “If you wanna do me, do me like dirty December,” you’re guaranteed to feel the party’s spirit kick in.

Hit play on “Detty December” below and let the party begin