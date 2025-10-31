Cuppy’s Note to Her Sister Tolani Feels Like the Warmest Hug Online

These photos of Cuppy and her sister Tolani Otedola that she shared on Instagram have us feeling all kinds of soft. The kind that makes you want to call your sister, tell her you love her, and maybe even scroll through old photos together — just because. And that’s exactly what Cuppy did. There was no special reason, no occasion. Just love.

On her Instagram, the DJ and philanthropist posted a few lovely photos of herself and her sister, Tolani. Of course, they looked beautiful — the Otedola sisters always do — but it was the caption that really caught our attention. Cuppy wrote:

She might be the most ‘lowkey’ in our family, but trust me, my sister’s influence is loud. In a world obsessed with noise, she proves that real power isn’t about being seen, it’s about being felt.

Tolani replied in the comments with a simple, “Lysm Cupster,” while their dad, Femi Otedola, dropped in with love emojis — a true family moment that felt as warm as it looked.

So, are you calling your sister today? Or maybe doing it the Cuppy way — with a sweet post and a few photos? Whichever it is, one thing’s clear: sisters deserve to be celebrated too.