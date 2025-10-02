Temi Otedola in All-Black Couture Was the Moment at L’Oréal Paris

Just a few weeks after her glamorous three-country wedding with multiple ceremonies, Temi Otedola — or shall we say Mrs Temi Ajibade — is back in the spotlight, this time trading bridal couture for high fashion. The actress and L’Oréal Paris ambassador made a grand return to the runway at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week, and it was a moment.

For her second walk with the global beauty brand — the first being last September in a striking red corset dress — Temi stepped out in a breathtaking all-black gown by Juozas Couture Paris. The dress was a study in texture and elegance: a fitted bodice laced with 3D floral appliqués over sheer mesh panels, flowing into a voluminous, garden-like skirt made of layered tulle.

Her beauty look tied everything together seamlessly. A crown-like updo framed her face with regal precision, while her makeup featured glowing skin, sculpted cheeks, bold eyes, and a deep berry lip that gave the look its final touch of sophistication. With understated jewellery and black strappy heels, Temi let the gown and her runway presence do the talking.

“A style icon, watch her shine in every step she takes on Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris runway,” the brand captioned, and it’s safe to say she lived up to the title.

Set against the heart of Paris, Le Défilé celebrates liberty, equality, and sisterhood. It’s where diversity takes centre stage and self-worth is declared boldly, not as a trend but as a statement.

From newlywed bliss to the Paris runway — what a season it has been for Temi.

See more photos below