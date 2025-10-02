Alfonso Ribeiro Had the Best Time Dancing Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Connect with us

Wearing a classic navy suit, Alfonso Ribeiro lit up Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel with dance moves that had the audience cheering.
Photo Credit: Alfonso Ribeiro/Instagram

If there’s one thing you can count on before a guest takes their seat with Jennifer Hudson, it’s the Spirit Tunnel — that lively corridor where cheers, chants and dancing set the mood. And when Alfonso Ribeiro walked through, the vibes went all the way up.

The moment he stepped into the tunnel, the crowd was ready for him. “We got to pump him back and make him happy when he’s walking down the tunnel,” one person shouted, as the chants of “Go, go, here at J. Hud!” filled the air. Another voice rang out, “We’re trying to show all the love!” And true to form, Alfonso responded in the best way possible — with a little dance that reminded everyone why he’s been a fan favourite for decades.

Known worldwide for his legendary “Carlton Dance” from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Alfonso didn’t miss a beat. He swayed, grooved, and high-fived as he made his way down the hallway lined with cheers, laughter and applause.

Looking sharp in a navy suit paired with a dark shirt, patterned tie and brown leather shoes, he had both style and rhythm on lock. But what really made the moment sparkle was how at ease he was — moving with that effortless charm and playful confidence that’s always defined him.

By the time Alfonso made it onto Jennifer Hudson’s stage, the tunnel had done its job: the crowd was buzzing, Jennifer was smiling, and we all got a reminder that the Spirit Tunnel isn’t just a walk — it’s a celebration. And Alfonso Ribeiro? He nailed it.

Watch him dance below

