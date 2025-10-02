Faith Adewale Just Got Disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

Big Brother Naija Season 10 has taken yet another unexpected turn! Housemate Faith Adewale has officially been disqualified from the show after a clash with fellow contestant Sultana during a group task rehearsal.

The announcement came from Biggie today after an emergency meeting in the main lounge. Faith was instructed to leave the house immediately, marking one of the season’s biggest shake-ups so far.

It all started on Thursday morning during preparations for a skincare task. Sultana accused Faith of being too controlling, insisting on leading the group despite the task not being related to his medical background. Things heated up quickly and, in the scuffle, Faith dragged a basket containing the group’s materials. The move caused Sultana to fall, leaving her with a twisted ankle and complaints of pain in her hand.

Other housemates, including Kaybobo, tried to calm things down, but the tension lingered. Sultana made it clear she could no longer work with Faith, and the matter was brought before Biggie.

Citing the show’s strict no-violence policy, Biggie ruled that Faith’s actions had crossed the line and ordered his disqualification. The decision has left viewers buzzing, with many debating how this could shift alliances and change the dynamics of the house.

With Faith gone, the housemates are now down to nine, and the countdown has officially begun. This Sunday, the curtains will close on Season 10 and Biggie will crown the ultimate winner.