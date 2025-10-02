Connect with us

Faith Adewale Just Got Disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

Tony Goldwyn Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel & Chats "Scandal" with Jennifer Hudson

Week 9 Was Straight-Up Dramatic & Emotional on Big Brother Naija | Here’s the Recap

Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s "A Very Dirty Christmas" Coming This Holiday Season

Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face

Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

Joanna and Kuture Just Got Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

My Father’s Shadow Nigerian Premiere Draws Star-Studded Crowd | Here Are The Highlights

Kai Cenat Just Shut Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel With His Dance Moves

Faith Adewale has been disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 10 after an altercation with Sultana, forcing his immediate exit from the show. #BNxBBNaija10
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Season 10 has taken yet another unexpected turn! Housemate Faith Adewale has officially been disqualified from the show after a clash with fellow contestant Sultana during a group task rehearsal.

The announcement came from Biggie today after an emergency meeting in the main lounge. Faith was instructed to leave the house immediately, marking one of the season’s biggest shake-ups so far.

It all started on Thursday morning during preparations for a skincare task. Sultana accused Faith of being too controlling, insisting on leading the group despite the task not being related to his medical background. Things heated up quickly and, in the scuffle, Faith dragged a basket containing the group’s materials. The move caused Sultana to fall, leaving her with a twisted ankle and complaints of pain in her hand.

Other housemates, including Kaybobo, tried to calm things down, but the tension lingered. Sultana made it clear she could no longer work with Faith, and the matter was brought before Biggie.

Citing the show’s strict no-violence policy, Biggie ruled that Faith’s actions had crossed the line and ordered his disqualification. The decision has left viewers buzzing, with many debating how this could shift alliances and change the dynamics of the house.

With Faith gone, the housemates are now down to nine, and the countdown has officially begun. This Sunday, the curtains will close on Season 10 and Biggie will crown the ultimate winner.

 

