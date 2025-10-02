Connect with us

Omowunmi Dada's Birthday Glow-Up Is All About Golden Glamour

Omowunmi Dada steps into a new year wearing a gold gown that balances glamour and sophistication.
1 hour ago

Omowunmi Dada just proved that birthdays deserve a little sparkle—or in her case, full-on gold. For her big day, she chose a strapless metallic gown that’s basically a golden dream: sculpted bodice, floral accents at the waist, and a floor-length fringe skirt with a high slit that makes every step look like a runway moment. Think liquid sunshine, but couture.

She finished the look with her hair braided back into a crown-worthy style, bold earrings, and a gold cuff, keeping everything on-theme. Her makeup stayed glowy and fresh, letting the dress do all the talking. The vibe? Golden goddess celebrating in style.

If the styling was intentional, so was the mood. “Which of the Lord’s blessings can I count? Surely, they are too many to number,” she wrote. It’s giving gratitude. It’s giving goddess. Mostly, it’s giving: this is how you do a birthday photoshoot.

