Get Ready for #StopHPVForHer | A BellaNaija Campaign on Health

Exciting news! BellaNaija is launching the #StopHPVForHer Campaign geared toward protecting women’s health and raising awareness around HPV and cervical cancer.

Do you know that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide?

Did you also know that Human Papillomavirus (HPV) , a very common infection, is the leading cause of this cancer, and that 3 out of 4 women will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives? While those numbers may sound scary, the good news is that cervical cancer is preventable. With vaccines, regular screening, and access to the right information, women and girls can be protected.

That’s why BellaNaija is launching #StopHPVForHer — a campaign dedicated to creating awareness, sharing accurate information, and spotlighting preventive measures that can save lives. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be bringing you expert insights, real stories, and practical resources to help parents, guardians, and young girls make informed decisions about HPV and cervical cancer prevention.

For years, BellaNaija has championed and supported impactful initiatives relating to health from mental health to breast cancer, PCOS and others. #StopHPVForHER is no different. With this campaign, we’ll prioritise health and wellness for all women.

Follow and join the conversation using the hashtag: #StopHPVForHer. Together, we can stop HPV. For her, for you, for all.