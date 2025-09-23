Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall & Chase Infiniti Show Out in Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

The Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show was pure vibes this week as Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and Regina Hall lit up the hallway in their own unforgettable ways.

Teyana kicked things off in a dark green two-piece with a cropped jacket and flared cargo skirt, strutting in with the kind of confidence only she can carry. She dropped into a full-on dance that had the whole tunnel clapping along.

Chase Infiniti followed, gliding through in a long, dark dress that looked every bit as dramatic as her laugh. She couldn’t stop smiling as she danced her way down the line, and the crowd loved every second.

Then came Regina Hall, who decided to take the comedy route. In a flowy pink dress, she strolled in holding up two signs — one cheekily declaring, “I am NOT dancing next to Teyana T.!” in honour of Teyana’s moves, and the other reading, “Hell naw to the naw naw to the naw naw naw…” Of course, the tunnel erupted in laughter.

The audience clapped, cheered, and even switched up the lyrics of their chant for each star. By the time Regina reached the end, they were singing, “We play, we just so glad to see your face,” making it clear that the Spirit Tunnel isn’t just about dancing — it’s about joy, surprise, and celebrating whoever steps through.