Five Fun Facts You Should Know About Ballon d’Or Winner Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé is officially the king of world football. Fresh off an unforgettable season with Paris Saint-Germain — 33 goals, 12 assists, and four trophies — the French forward has now been crowned the winner of the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious award in football.

Sharing photos of himself on stage as he accepted the award, Ousmane wrote in his caption, “Beaucoup de joie, de fierté et d’émotion. Un rêve devenu réalité. Merci à tous ceux qui m’ont toujours soutenu tout au long de ce parcours,” which translates to “So much joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Ousmane Dembélé and in celebration of his incredible achievement, here are five fun facts about the Ballon d’Or winner you should know:

His roots stretch across West Africa

Though born and raised in France, Dembélé’s heritage is deeply connected to Africa. His father is from Mali, while his mother is of Mauritanian and Senegalese descent. His family’s influence, particularly from his mother Fatimata, shaped his early career — from the decision to move with him to Rennes, to ensuring he stayed grounded as his star began to rise.

He’s just as good with his left as his right

One of Dembélé’s biggest assets is his ability to use both feet with equal confidence. Whether cutting in from the wing, shooting from distance, or setting up a teammate, defenders never quite know what’s coming next. This two-footed brilliance has kept him unpredictable, and lethal, on the pitch.

He practises his faith with pride

Dembélé is a practising Muslim, and his faith has always been a guiding force. After France won the 2018 World Cup, he donated his earnings from the tournament to help build a mosque in his mother’s hometown in southern Mauritania. He’s also known to pray before matches and has played while fasting during Ramadan.

He Was Once the Second Most Expensive Player in the World

When Barcelona signed him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the fee — over £135 million — made him the second most expensive footballer ever at the time. Though injuries hampered his start in Spain, he still managed to score 40 goals for Barça before moving to PSG.

Champions League to Ligue 1: unstoppable.

Earlier this season, Dembele made history by scoring hat-tricks in two consecutive official matches — first in the Champions League against Stuttgart, then in Ligue 1 against Brest — becoming the first PSG player to do so.