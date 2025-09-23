Connect with us

Timi Dakolo’s New Video Reminds Us That "Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand"

Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Communication After Conflict on Transparent Talk Show

Watch Cardi B Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Watch Iyanya & Fido Capture the Tensions of Love and Forgiveness in “Sorry”

Timi Dakolo’s official video for ‘Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand’ drops, beautifully capturing the uplifting message of faith and surrender in life’s challenges.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Timi Dakolo’s soulful track “Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand” has been around for a while, but the singer has just given fans a fresh way to experience it with the release of the official music video. The visuals capture the heart of the song, bringing its message of faith, hope, and surrender to life’s challenges to vivid life.

Even in “crazy crazy times” and when “things dey fall apart,” Timi’s lyrics encourage letting go of worries: “I take my problem, leave am for God hand” and “If you give am, e go keep am / If you spoil am, e go fix am.” The video reflects this sentiment, blending moments of reflection with bursts of joy and celebration.

Visually, the video balances intimacy and expansiveness. Close-up shots allow viewers to feel the depth of Timi’s emotions, while wider scenes convey freedom and release. Throughout, Timi’s warm performance anchors the story, making the song’s message of hope and trust resonate even more.

For fans old and new, the video offers a fresh way to enjoy a song that has already touched many hearts.

Watch the official video

