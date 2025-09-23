Timi Dakolo’s New Video Reminds Us That “Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand”

Timi Dakolo’s soulful track “Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand” has been around for a while, but the singer has just given fans a fresh way to experience it with the release of the official music video. The visuals capture the heart of the song, bringing its message of faith, hope, and surrender to life’s challenges to vivid life.

Even in “crazy crazy times” and when “things dey fall apart,” Timi’s lyrics encourage letting go of worries: “I take my problem, leave am for God hand” and “If you give am, e go keep am / If you spoil am, e go fix am.” The video reflects this sentiment, blending moments of reflection with bursts of joy and celebration.

Visually, the video balances intimacy and expansiveness. Close-up shots allow viewers to feel the depth of Timi’s emotions, while wider scenes convey freedom and release. Throughout, Timi’s warm performance anchors the story, making the song’s message of hope and trust resonate even more.

For fans old and new, the video offers a fresh way to enjoy a song that has already touched many hearts.

Watch the official video