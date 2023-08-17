Connect with us

Advancing Skincare Together: La Roche-Posay Hosts Nigerian Delegation of Dermatologists in France.

Published

3 hours ago

 on

La Roche-Posay, a world-leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, extended an exclusive invitation to a delegation of Nigerian Consultant Dermatologists to visit its prestigious Thermal Center in France.

Beatrice Eneh, Nigerian Representative for La Roche Posay (front), with the delegates including Joke Bakare, MD of Medplus Pharmacy; Dr Tahir Mohammed, President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists; Professor Adebola Ogunbiyi, Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe and Dr Erere Otrofanowei, Consultant Dermatologists at the Musée des Moulages.

This visit marks a Nigerian delegation’s first exploration of the Thermal Center. The delegation was led by seasoned beauty business leader Beatrice Eneh who also represents La Roche Posay in Nigeria.

(L-R) Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe, Consultant Dermatologist; Dr Erere Otrofanowei, Consultant Dermatologist; Beatrice Eneh, Nigerian Representative for La Roche Posay; Professor Adebola Ogunbiyi, Dr Uju Rapu, Aesthetician; Ebere Nwachukwu, Dr Adamu, Dr Tahir Mohammed, President Nigerian Association of Dermatologist and Dr Belema; Consultant Dermatologist with the La Roche Posay Thermal Center team.

On the trip, the delegation had an immersive experience of the Thermal Center in La Roche-Posay, France where they learnt all about the historic thermal water and its healing properties.

They also experienced the wellness centre and the spa after which they were invited to the L’Oréal office for an in-depth training session on the brand products. The delegation also visited the Musée des Moulages where they learnt about the history of French skin treatments.

Beatrice Eneh, Nigerian Representative for La Roche Posay and Dr Tahir Mohammed, President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists at the Loreal Office.

In a statement posted by Beatrice Eneh on Linkedin,

Our time in Paris was a true immersion in knowledge. Witnessing the magic that unfolds when dermatology, neuroscience, and technology converge to bring about profound transformations in the lives of individuals was awe-inspiring. As we return to Nigeria, we carry with us a renewed passion and commitment to elevate dermatological practices in our country.

Beatrice Eneh with La Roche Posay Sub Saharan Africa team members.

Nigeria can now enjoy the premium skincare offerings from La Roche Posay, with their products stocked at major pharmacies such as MedPlus, Health Plus, Nett Pharmacy, and available online through Nectar Beauty Stores, catering to customers across the country.

