Advancing Skincare Together: La Roche-Posay Hosts Nigerian Delegation of Dermatologists in France.

La Roche-Posay, a world-leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, extended an exclusive invitation to a delegation of Nigerian Consultant Dermatologists to visit its prestigious Thermal Center in France.

This visit marks a Nigerian delegation’s first exploration of the Thermal Center. The delegation was led by seasoned beauty business leader Beatrice Eneh who also represents La Roche Posay in Nigeria.

On the trip, the delegation had an immersive experience of the Thermal Center in La Roche-Posay, France where they learnt all about the historic thermal water and its healing properties.

They also experienced the wellness centre and the spa after which they were invited to the L’Oréal office for an in-depth training session on the brand products. The delegation also visited the Musée des Moulages where they learnt about the history of French skin treatments.

In a statement posted by Beatrice Eneh on Linkedin,

Our time in Paris was a true immersion in knowledge. Witnessing the magic that unfolds when dermatology, neuroscience, and technology converge to bring about profound transformations in the lives of individuals was awe-inspiring. As we return to Nigeria, we carry with us a renewed passion and commitment to elevate dermatological practices in our country.

Nigeria can now enjoy the premium skincare offerings from La Roche Posay, with their products stocked at major pharmacies such as MedPlus, Health Plus, Nett Pharmacy, and available online through Nectar Beauty Stores, catering to customers across the country.

