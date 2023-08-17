Elo, Tacha, Bella, Vee, and Others, Star at CAMON 20 Doodle Edition Launch With Android

When thinking of something expressive, inspiring, and transformative, Doodle Arts may not easily come to mind. However, when you meet the stars of the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition launch with Android, they define the above effortlessly.

They effortlessly glowed at the launch of the TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition with Android and truly brought life and colors to an already glowing atmosphere! As they walked the Doodle Carpet, their excitement and enthusiasm were contagious, reflecting the perfect blend of art and technology showcased by the smartphone.

Attendees like Saga, Yemi Cregx, Vee, and Tacha, amongst others, donning their stylish outfits, were captivated by the mesmerizing Doodle art that serenaded them on the Doodle carpet at the bespoke launch held at the Arts Gallery. Their aura and awe filled the air, creating an unforgettable night of creativity and inspiration. If you missed the launch, you can witness the doodle magic as you view the amazing images from the Doodle Carpet!

You can own a CAMON 20 Doodle device with a down payment of only 30% in an interest-free package powered by Easybuy. Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to catch a glimpse of more Doodle Stars and experience the fusion of art and technology.

Sponsored Content