9 Instagram Accounts Changing the Streetwear Scene in Fashion

While traditional practice had us turning to the streets of Fashion Weeks in Lagos, Milan, and Paris for the ultimate lesson in ‘street style’ artistry, recent years have steered us toward virtual sources of inspiration.

Thankfully, the expanses of Instagram’s street-style scene know no bounds, linking us with some of the most stylish accounts worldwide. Those who’ve mastered the ‘grassroots’ approach to styling seamlessly blend the realms of high fashion and cultural phenomena, creating a fashion blueprint that is uniquely theirs – effortlessly enviable and unapologetically fabulous. Their Instagram feeds are as captivating as their wardrobes, leaving us yearning to embody the essence of these sartorial mavens whenever the chance arises.

Below, we’re delighted to share the street-style Instagram accounts that consistently draw us back, offering unmatched inspiration repeatedly while pounding pavements.

Sonia Tucker

In the realm of attention-grabbers, Sonia Tucker takes the lead. With her commanding presence, showcased through her voluminous Afro, radiant skin, towering heels, and impeccably stylish outfits, she has an undeniable hold on every onlooker on the street. And, of course, let’s not overlook her distinctive signature strut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Tucker (@sonia_barbie_tucker)

Chinyere Adogu