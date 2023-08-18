Connect with us

BN Style Your Curves: Go Bold, Unconventional & Beautiful With Ogechi

9 Instagram Accounts Changing the Streetwear Scene in Fashion

Elo, Tacha, Bella, Vee, and Others, Star at CAMON 20 Doodle Edition Launch With Android

See How Style Stars Are Popping In Orange This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 250

Olivia Arukwe Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at the EMY Africa Awards’ Soiree in Lagos

From Italy to You: Lae x Jules Unveils Debut Collection 'Letters to Mama'

Workwear Ensembles BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 183

Every Look Worth Seeing at The Pre-EMY Africa Awards' Event

No One Does Chic Travel Style Quite Like Oyin Edogi

26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

BN Style Your Curves: Go Bold, Unconventional & Beautiful With Ogechi

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Bold, unconventional, and beautiful are a few words that describe Nigerian Content Creator — Ogechi‘s personal style. If you are looking for edgy curvy-girl style inspirations, look no further cause we’ve got that covered in this post.

From denim to kimonos, evening dresses and more paired with buzz cuts, colourful afro, braids and unique accessories, this style star will inspire you to go bold and beautifully against the common grain while channelling your unique taste in style.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

Credit: @she.is.oge

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

