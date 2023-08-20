BBNaijaAllStars: 5 GenZ Baddie-themed Looks Ilebaye Odiniya Has Served On Instagram

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Melanated, daring and talented Ilebaye Precious Odiniya has become one of the resounding GenZ entertainment sensations of the moment. The 2-time Big Brother Naija housemate has stirred remarkable public interest lately.

First introduced to our screens through Wale Adenuga Productions and gaining more popularity during the Level Up season of Big Brother Naija, Ilebaye is back on the All Stars season, playing to her strengths and sparking lots of conversations but it’s her compelling beauty and notable sense of style that’s caught our interest today.

Join us as we relish 5 times Ilebaye dazzled our IG feed with GenZ Baddie-themed looks:

Rocking the shirtless blazer trend with trendy halo-eyes

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA ✨ (@ilebayeee)

Showing off some skin with a fringed hairstyle and cocoa-lined lips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA ✨ (@ilebayeee)

Slaying kinky bubble braids with voguish graphic eyeliner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA ✨ (@ilebayeee)

Nailing the corset mini ball dress with a back ponytail and heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA ✨ (@ilebayeee)

Serving exaggerated bottoms with braids

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA ✨ (@ilebayeee)

Credit: @ilebayeee

