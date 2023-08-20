BBNaijaAllStars: Is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Outfit A Yellow Card Warning To Biggie’s Jurors?

Hey BellaStylistas,

Your favourite host is back with a banger, shaking up Big Brother’s fanbase with an Ode to Biggie’s Jurors who have sparked several interesting conversations all week.

Decked in a bright yellow double-breasted suit from Nigerian luxe brand ATAFO, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took tonight’s BBNaija All Stars host duty in style. He paired his modish outfit with a polka-dotted pocket square, white Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, white native bracelet and other accessories, SWIPE to see:

Oya, use me as “yellow card warning for jury” — Ebuka

Credits

Muse: @ebuka

Suit: @atafo__

Photography: @theoladayo

