#BBNaijaAllStars: Is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Outfit A Yellow Card Warning To Biggie’s Jurors?
BellaStylistas,
Your favourite host is back with a banger, shaking up Big Brother’s fanbase with an Ode to Biggie’s Jurors who have sparked several interesting conversations all week.
Decked in a bright yellow double-breasted suit from Nigerian luxe brand ATAFO, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took tonight’s BBNaija All Stars host duty in style. He paired his modish outfit with a polka-dotted pocket square, white Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, white native bracelet and other accessories, SWIPE to see:
Oya, use me as “yellow card warning for jury”
— Ebuka
Muse: @ebuka
Suit: @atafo__
Photography: @theoladayo