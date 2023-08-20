Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

RMD Shares How He Prepared for His Role in Editi Effiong’s “The Black Book”

Movies Scoop

Ayo Edebiri talks Acting and Comedy in the Latest Issue of Backstage Magazine

BN TV Comedy Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 7 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for "The Boys" Spinoff "Gen V"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“

Movies

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the bottom two in tonight’s eviction show, with Biggie’s jury of Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee deciding on Kiddwaya as the third evicted housemate of the show.

The fun, drama, and excitement of the first ever Big Brother Naija All Stars show continued in the fourth week. Ike and Soma received a strike each from Biggie for goading and harassment, while Mercy and Kiddwaya talked about the kiss they shared.

Biggie announced a new twist to the show with the introduction of new housemates. The new housemates will, however, not be competing for the prize money.

See highlights below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php