BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the bottom two in tonight’s eviction show, with Biggie’s jury of Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee deciding on Kiddwaya as the third evicted housemate of the show.

The fun, drama, and excitement of the first ever Big Brother Naija All Stars show continued in the fourth week. Ike and Soma received a strike each from Biggie for goading and harassment, while Mercy and Kiddwaya talked about the kiss they shared.

Biggie announced a new twist to the show with the introduction of new housemates. The new housemates will, however, not be competing for the prize money.

This week has been a lot, BNers. From wrecking ships to quarrels, the housemates have brought their A-game, haven't they? The live show is underway and one or two may go home.

Ebuka has confirmed that at least one housemate is leaving the house tonight.

This week has been a lot, from Ike pouring Ilebaye's dressing on the floor to Neo and Tolani Baj's bestie-intimate moment in the pool.

This week, Ike and Soma got a strike each for goading and harassment

You guys, was the kiss as "little" as Kiddwaya described? Anyway, Mercy says she was drunk

Big brother heard y'all. Vee is the third juror of the house.

Let's talk about yesterday and some housemates not making it to the party. Do you think the housemates are being careless with the rules and are deliberately getting Biggie angry?

Ebuka says Biggie has a big surprise for everyone tonight.

Alex says Seyi used to be one of her safe spaces in the house but now, he's changed; he's been embracing violence.

Omo! Did you expect Kiddwaya and Tolani Baj to be the bottom two this week?