Connect with us

Career Inspired Scoop

Liz Osho is Shining on the Cover of Today’s Woman Magazine

BN TV Career

Aanu Jide-Ojo is Helping People Discover Better Ways to Handle Mental Burdens | Watch Peace Itimi’s “How I”

BN TV Career

Watch: Tope Mark-Odigie of REB360 details Her Entrepreneurial Journey in New Interview with Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Help Your Kids Express More Confidence with Bespoke African Dolls from CloveKids

Career Features

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Shares Her Secrets to Success on “Omon’s Couch” | Watch

Career Features

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult

BN TV Career

Nkiru Amadi-Emina talks about Entrepreneurship & Selling Her First Company on Peace Itimi’s “How I”

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Want to Build a Career in Banking? Here Are 6 Things You Should Keep in Mind

BN TV Career

Omon Odike & Osayi Alile discuss the Pathways to Success in Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

Career

Liz Osho is Shining on the Cover of Today’s Woman Magazine

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian author, entrepreneur, and public relations expert Liz Osho is the cover star of Today’s Woman Magazine’s August 2023 special issue.

Liz, whose repertoire of projects includes handling stellar movie premieres, brand and product launches, industry celebrations, and more, goes into the launch of her upcoming book “Who Do You Think You Are”, becoming a mom after 7 years of waiting, the launch of So.Me Solutions on international shores, and what next she has lined up.

She also shares how she celebrated 7 years of So.Me with friends and family of the brand, key advice on how to turn bad PR into a pretty good one, and lots more.

See excerpts below:

For well over 10 years now, we have met several variations of Elizabeth Osho. Who would you say you are today, right now?

Today I am first and foremost a mother; that is the one title and role that I hold the most dear. It is a role that I fought so long and so hard to get, and it is a role that just means the world to me. I am a wife, and we will have been married for 8 years this December. And of course, I am the founder. I founded So.Me Solutions, a public relations firm in Lagos, Nigeria. And I am a child of God. That’s who I am right now.

You’ve had a love affair with the media industry for a long time—sometimes in front of the camera, sometimes behind it, and sometimes orchestrating the conversations around it. How’s it been so far?

It goes without saying how powerful the media is. This industry plays a vital role in shaping public discourse, disseminating information, and influencing cultural trends. And of course, it has been critical to me in my role as I build a public relations firm.

My involvement in the media industry has offered me the opportunity to express my creativity, share stories, and contribute to public discourse. I naturally fell in love and fit quite nicely within the public relations space of my love of media, and this has been exciting and dynamic.

Over my 18+ years of experience in media, I’ve come to gain a good understanding of the industry’s complexities and a strong awareness of the societal impact that media has.

Grab this issue for free as well as other amazing features on the TW website – www.twmagazine.net

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Akilapa Precious: Why Solving Nigeria’s Identity Problem is Essential

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How to Secure Building Approval for Site Development in Lagos

4 People Share Why They Choose to Remain in Nigeria Amidst the Japa Wave

Mfonobong Inyang: The Rise of A Generation They Never Saw Coming
css.php