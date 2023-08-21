Liz Osho is Shining on the Cover of Today’s Woman Magazine

Nigerian author, entrepreneur, and public relations expert Liz Osho is the cover star of Today’s Woman Magazine’s August 2023 special issue.

Liz, whose repertoire of projects includes handling stellar movie premieres, brand and product launches, industry celebrations, and more, goes into the launch of her upcoming book “Who Do You Think You Are”, becoming a mom after 7 years of waiting, the launch of So.Me Solutions on international shores, and what next she has lined up.

She also shares how she celebrated 7 years of So.Me with friends and family of the brand, key advice on how to turn bad PR into a pretty good one, and lots more.

See excerpts below:

For well over 10 years now, we have met several variations of Elizabeth Osho. Who would you say you are today, right now?

Today I am first and foremost a mother; that is the one title and role that I hold the most dear. It is a role that I fought so long and so hard to get, and it is a role that just means the world to me. I am a wife, and we will have been married for 8 years this December. And of course, I am the founder. I founded So.Me Solutions, a public relations firm in Lagos, Nigeria. And I am a child of God. That’s who I am right now.

You’ve had a love affair with the media industry for a long time—sometimes in front of the camera, sometimes behind it, and sometimes orchestrating the conversations around it. How’s it been so far?

It goes without saying how powerful the media is. This industry plays a vital role in shaping public discourse, disseminating information, and influencing cultural trends. And of course, it has been critical to me in my role as I build a public relations firm.

My involvement in the media industry has offered me the opportunity to express my creativity, share stories, and contribute to public discourse. I naturally fell in love and fit quite nicely within the public relations space of my love of media, and this has been exciting and dynamic.

Over my 18+ years of experience in media, I’ve come to gain a good understanding of the industry’s complexities and a strong awareness of the societal impact that media has.

