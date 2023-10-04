Toyosi Etim-Effiong Graces the Cover of Today’s Woman Magazine



Toyosi Etim Effiong, the creative force behind Nigeria Day at the Essence Film Festival, has been featured on the cover of Today’s Woman Magazine‘s latest issue.

According to the magazine, “The issue is in honour of Toyosi’s dedication to globally spotlighting Nigerian cinema and culture. In this exclusive cover story, our readers will gain an intimate insight into Toyosi Etim-Effiong’s remarkable journey and her visionary approach to the Essence Film Festival. Her passion for celebrating Nigerian cinema and its talented filmmakers and actors has drawn widespread acclaim and provided an invaluable platform for Nigerian storytellers to shine on an international stage. Toyosi Etim-Effiong, a multifaceted media personality and entrepreneur who has worked in the media space for over nine years, is actively working on creating partnership and collaboration opportunities between Nollywood and the film and TV industry in the West. Toyosi used her influence to champion causes dear to her heart, including promoting women in the film industry and sharing authentic African stories. Her efforts have bridged the gap between Nigeria and the global film community and fostered a deeper appreciation for the nation’s rich culture.”

Toyosi’s commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s storytelling, culture, and accomplishments in the film industry was demonstrated at the Nigeria Day event during the Essence Film Festival. This highly anticipated celebration, which took place during the Essence Festival in New Orleans, served as a platform for people to experience African cinema and its influence on worldwide culture.

In this feature, Toyosi Etim-Effiong shares her incredible journey and discusses how her work exemplifies the transformative influence of individuals who are dedicated to making a significant impact on society through their passion and unwavering commitment.

See excerpts of the interview below:

Taking on big ideas requires a lot of energy physically, mentally, and emotionally – in all ways. How do you stay motivated to keep going?

Meditation, prayer and counsel keep me going. I’m very aware that what I’ve been called to do is bigger than me. If it was only about me, I could wake up one day and decide to tap out but meditation keeps me constantly reminded that there are other people’s livelihoods and breakthroughs attached to what I’ve been called to do and that keeps me motivated.

What was a significant highlight and major lesson learned from the experience of getting Nollywood to Hollywood via the Essence Festival?

A significant highlight of bringing Nollywood to Hollywood through the Essence Festival was the recognition of Nollywood’s impact and potential on the global stage. This collaboration not only showcased the talent and creativity of African filmmakers but also emphasized the demand for diverse storytelling in the entertainment industry.

The more events like this are organized, the more we see the importance of cross-cultural collaboration and representation showing that when industries come together to share resources, expertise, and stories, they can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a more inclusive entertainment landscape that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Can you describe in your own words who you think Today’s Woman is?

Today’s Woman is self-aware. She’s a water walker; with her nothing is impossible. She understands that she’s a piece of a larger puzzle and occupies her space gracefully and with no apologies. Today’s woman deftly establishes systems and structures that enable her to maintain a seamless balancing act in her life.

