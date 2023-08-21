Connect with us

How BBNaija Fans Are Reacting to Alex & Cee-C's Unexpected Conversation

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted!

#BBNaijaAllStars: Is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit A Yellow Card Warning To Biggie's Jurors?

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

Uriel talks about Her Eviction, Neo & Squabble with Whitemoney on "The Dip"

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of "Doing Life With"

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of "The Dip"

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

RMD Shares How He Prepared for His Role in Editi Effiong's "The Black Book"

1 hour ago

Well, here’s a surprising twist that’s got BBNaija fans buzzing!

After a night of partying, Alex, Cee-C, and Soma caught everyone’s attention with a chat about Neo and his love life. What’s really got fans talking, though, is how Alex and Cee-C seemed to be getting along just fine.

Remember their dramatic falling out during Big Brother Naija Double Wahala? Yep, that one.

Let’s rewind a bit: Cee-C was in a ‘ship’ with Tobi back then until he clicked with Alex, stirring up some major drama. And guess what? Fast forward over four years, and that tension seems to have followed them into the All Stars House. They’ve been clashing over tasks and their connections with Pere, who seems to be a friend of both.

Even though they’ve been vocal about not trusting each other and struggling to get along, some fans have been hoping for a friendship that delivers juicy gossip and friendly fights – the good kind, of course!

Viewers can now find some relief, as it appears their hopes might have been fulfilled. Videos show Cee-C and Alex having what can only be described as a friendly chat. They were in the locker room, discussing breakfast plans and their day ahead. Alex asked about Cee-C skipping breakfast, and her response was calm and prompt. They even share a laugh when Big Brother gave Cee-C a mic infringement warning.

But wait, there’s more: in another scene, Alex helps Cee-C with her wig. Could this be the sign of a fresh start for these two?

Are Alex and Cee-C finally ready to put their past behind them and give friendship a shot? Only time will tell, and BBNaija fans are definitely keeping their eyes peeled!

See reactions on Twitter:

