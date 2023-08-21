BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie’s House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night

With 3 housemates out of the game, Big Brother is turning up the heat with a plot twist — the introduction of 4 house guests who joined the All Stars season last night. His selection of Pepper Dem & Lockdown season ex-housemates from the fantastic array of the show’s prominent alumni struck the right cord in its multimillion viewers as the internet went agog with commentaries as a result.

Take a dive with us to see who they are and what each of them wore for their ecstatic entrance last night:

From the Lockdown season showed up in a glistening black mermaid dress with sheer back detail, full flare sleeves and a plunging neckline from Nigerian brand — Nonnistics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grill Boss 1 of Nigeria (@iamlucyedet)

Outfit: @nonnistics_

Photography: @ore007

Hair and Makeup: @lucys.grooming.bar

From the Pepper Dem season stepped up like a storm in an all-white fringed dress with braided details from Nigerian ready-to-wear brand — 2207 by TBally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

Dress @2207bytbally.

Hair/styled @sandrajonwigs @kakahouseofbeauty

Makeup @sutchaygallery

Videography: @thesharonnonye

Photography @peter_stonee

From the Lockdown season showed out wearing a loose-fitting embellished yellow suit from Nigerian contemporary menswear brand – JeffUrban paired with black chunky boots, dark shades & kinky twists by Hairline Royale. Prince was styled by PrincessPrada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Nelson Enwerem (@princenelsonenwerem)

Styling: @princessdaprada

Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing

Photo: @iam_johnokhay

Hair: @hairlineroyale

From the Pepper Dem season rocked a golden tux overlayed with an embroidered kimono featuring a GOAT motif behind and 3 studded Ram head sculptures created by the renowned Nigerian Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani via Elegante Men. Omashola paired his look with the “Koroba” braids, a silver necklace and studs for his lobes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMASHOLA KOLA OBUROH (@sholzy23)

Outfit: @elegantebytiannahstylingmen

Styling: @tiannahsplacempire

Photography: @iam_johnokhay

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!