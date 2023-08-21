Beauty
#BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie’s House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night
With 3 housemates out of the game, Big Brother is turning up the heat with a plot twist — the introduction of 4 house guests who joined the All Stars season last night. His selection of Pepper Dem & Lockdown season ex-housemates from the fantastic array of the show’s prominent alumni struck the right cord in its multimillion viewers as the internet went agog with commentaries as a result.
Take a dive with us to see who they are and what each of them wore for their ecstatic entrance last night:
Lucy Edet Essien
From the Lockdown season showed up in a glistening black mermaid dress with sheer back detail, full flare sleeves and a plunging neckline from Nigerian brand — Nonnistics
Outfit: @nonnistics_
Photography: @ore007
Hair and Makeup: @lucys.grooming.bar
Kim Chinonso Opara
From the Pepper Dem season stepped up like a storm in an all-white fringed dress with braided details from Nigerian ready-to-wear brand — 2207 by TBally.
Dress @2207bytbally.
Hair/styled @sandrajonwigs @kakahouseofbeauty
Makeup @sutchaygallery
Videography: @thesharonnonye
Photography @peter_stonee
Prince Nelson Enwerem
From the Lockdown season showed out wearing a loose-fitting embellished yellow suit from Nigerian contemporary menswear brand – JeffUrban paired with black chunky boots, dark shades & kinky twists by Hairline Royale. Prince was styled by PrincessPrada
Styling: @princessdaprada
Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing
Photo: @iam_johnokhay
Hair: @hairlineroyale
Omashola Kola Oburoh
From the Pepper Dem season rocked a golden tux overlayed with an embroidered kimono featuring a GOAT motif behind and 3 studded Ram head sculptures created by the renowned Nigerian Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani via Elegante Men. Omashola paired his look with the “Koroba” braids, a silver necklace and studs for his lobes.
Outfit: @elegantebytiannahstylingmen
Styling: @tiannahsplacempire
Photography: @iam_johnokhay