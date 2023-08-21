Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie's House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night

#BBNaijaAllStars: 5 GenZ Baddie-themed Looks Ilebaye Odiniya Has Served On Instagram

WATCH: Dimma Umeh's Evergreen Skincare Habits from Her 20s Still Showing Remarkable Results

Advancing Skincare Together: La Roche-Posay Hosts Nigerian Delegation of Dermatologists in France.

26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

Bonang Matheba Rocks The Best Of African Fashion As 3rd Time Miss SA Finale Host

Bonang Matheba Reigns Supreme On The Women's Month Cover Of GLAMOUR Magazine SA

Tolu J Shares A Detailed Tutorial On The Viral TikTok "Latte Makeup" Beauty Trend

How To Prevent & Fix Chlorine Damaged Hair, Thanks Adanna Madueke

With 3 housemates out of the game, Big Brother is turning up the heat with a plot twist the introduction of 4 house guests who joined the All Stars season last night. His selection of Pepper Dem & Lockdown season ex-housemates from the fantastic array of the show’s prominent alumni struck the right cord in its multimillion viewers as the internet went agog with commentaries as a result.

Take a dive with us to see who they are and what each of them wore for their ecstatic entrance last night:

Lucy Edet Essien

From the Lockdown season showed up in a glistening black mermaid dress with sheer back detail, full flare sleeves and a plunging neckline from Nigerian brand Nonnistics

Outfit: @nonnistics_
Photography: @ore007
Hair and Makeup: @lucys.grooming.bar

Kim Chinonso Opara

From the Pepper Dem season stepped up like a storm in an all-white fringed dress with braided details from Nigerian ready-to-wear brand 2207 by TBally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

Dress @2207bytbally.
Hair/styled @sandrajonwigs @kakahouseofbeauty
Makeup @sutchaygallery
Videography: @thesharonnonye
Photography @peter_stonee

Prince Nelson Enwerem

From the Lockdown season showed out wearing a loose-fitting embellished yellow suit from Nigerian contemporary menswear brand – JeffUrban paired with black chunky boots, dark shades & kinky twists by Hairline Royale. Prince was styled by PrincessPrada

Styling: @princessdaprada
Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing
Photo: @iam_johnokhay
Hair: @hairlineroyale

Omashola Kola Oburoh

From the Pepper Dem season rocked a golden tux overlayed with an embroidered kimono featuring a GOAT motif behind and 3 studded Ram head sculptures created by the renowned Nigerian Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani via Elegante Men. Omashola paired his look with the “Koroba” braids, a silver necklace and studs for his lobes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMASHOLA KOLA OBUROH (@sholzy23)

Outfit: @elegantebytiannahstylingmen
Styling: @tiannahsplacempire
Photography: @iam_johnokhay

