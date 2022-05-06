Connect with us

Star of Netflix's "Blood Sisters" Genoveva Umeh Elegantly Covers the Latest Issue of TW Magazine

Watch Episode 11 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & More Glam It Up For "Blood Sisters" World Premiere

It's Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix's "Never Late | African Time" Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli

IK Osakioduwa & Bonang Matheba to Host 8th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Recap of this Week's "Nigerian Idol" Season 7: Itohan & Faith Out in Double Eviction Shocker

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Falz

Watch Episode 5 of Neptune3’s web series "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

Akah Nnani Looks Absolutely Dapper on the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown Magazine

Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime & Akah Nnani Share Their Waka Pass Stories

2 hours ago

Genoveva Umeh, who stars in “Blood Sisters,” a new Netflix and EbonyLife Studios production, is the cover star of TW Magazine’s special edition!

To celebrate her breakout role as Timeyin TW Magazine spoke with the actress to talk about her start in acting which interestingly kicked off in Enugu, and what it’s like acting in Nollywood today.

On their Instagram, they shared:

As the much anticipated “Blood Sisters” premieres today, meet one cast member you need to know – Genoveva Umeh! @gen0vevaumeh

Every once in a while, there’s that one actress. The one that catches your attention, the one that shapeshifts, the one that you can’t help but pay attention to. In this special issue, we take a look at Genoveva Umeh – the Wild Card you want to pay attention to.

From watching move stars be movie stars from the sidelines to starring in one of the most highly anticipated series this year and gearing up for her dream life, Genoveva is bound to have a phenomenal 2022.

See the full issue on twmagazine.net

Photo Credits

Photographer: Osagie (@photosagie) | Kelechi Amadi-Obi (@KelechiAmadiObi) & Netflix (@NaijaOnNetflix)
Creative Director: Eniola Makinde (@eniola_emm)
Wearing: 10Eleven (@10_elevenn)
Makeup: HollyDovvy Makeovers (@hollydovvy_makeovers)
Hair: Ladies First Beauty Line (@ladiesfirstbeautyline)

