Fans Think A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Tied the Knot in "D.M.B." Music Video

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A$AP Rocky has finally released the video for his song ‘D.M.B.,’ which is about roughnecks and the ladies who adore them. Rihanna, his real-life girlfriend, appears in the video.

“The video is an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances,” a press release for the song read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRIM (@asaprocky)

Just a few months after Rocky openly announced their relationship in an interview with GQ, the video was teased. Later, they were spotted recording in Rocky’s hometown of New York.

Many people were drawn to a red wedding moment. Rocky smiled with a grill that said “Marry Me?”, while Rihanna donned three grills that said, “I Do.” They are then shown heading down what looks to be a corridor, similar to a wedding aisle.

It is unclear if the two were truly having a wedding or whether they were just appearing in the film for the purpose of it. But fans on the street of Twitter think so.

Watch the music video below:

