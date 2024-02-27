Style
Prince Nelson Enwerem’s Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, model and actor — Prince Nelson Enwerem. This style star is fit, bold and daring; a lover of chunky boots, hoodies and loose-fit pants. If it’s not unconventional, Mr Nigeria 2018 may not rock it.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Prince’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Begin the week with a well-tailored double-breasted suit
Tuesday
Layer a sleeveless suit with a sheer lace inner
Wednesday
Pair edgy midi pants with a bold-coloured jacket
Thursday
Rock a neutral-coloured hoodie with a pair of colourful pants and a matching beanie
Friday
Pair an embellished green waistcoat with green pants and finish off the look with white pieces
Saturday
Show up Owambe ready in Aso-oke
Sunday
Go green but keep it edgy
Credit: @princenelsonenwerem