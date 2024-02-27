Prince Nelson Enwerem’s Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, model and actor — Prince Nelson Enwerem. This style star is fit, bold and daring; a lover of chunky boots, hoodies and loose-fit pants. If it’s not unconventional, Mr Nigeria 2018 may not rock it.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Prince’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Begin the week with a well-tailored double-breasted suit

Tuesday

Layer a sleeveless suit with a sheer lace inner

Wednesday

Pair edgy midi pants with a bold-coloured jacket

Thursday

Rock a neutral-coloured hoodie with a pair of colourful pants and a matching beanie

Friday

Pair an embellished green waistcoat with green pants and finish off the look with white pieces

Saturday

Show up Owambe ready in Aso-oke

Sunday

Go green but keep it edgy

