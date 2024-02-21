BN TV
Let Nneka Michel Show You How to Layer Pieces & Pair Fun Colours for a Chic Week in Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Germany-based Nigerian content creator — Nneka Michel who loves to layer clothing and play with colours, making her brilliant at transforming basic pieces into captivating ensembles. This style star rocks simple fashion staples with unmatched flair.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles with Nneka leading the way to sartorial exception, join us as we explore her style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pair black and white
Tuesday
Spice up a staple white shirt with brown leather bottoms, a black tie and a long burgundy coat
Wednesday
Match prints like a boss
Thursday
Wear denim
Friday
Pair a loose-fitting silk shirt with black pants using Nneka’s hack to switch from work mode to date night in due time
Saturday
Choose what vibes with your weekend activity, be it elevated casual, corporate chic or resort wear and keep things chic with this inspo from Nneka
Sunday
Celebrate your wins in a chic maxi dress paired with analogous heels
Credit: @lady_nneka_