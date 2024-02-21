Let Nneka Michel Show You How to Layer Pieces & Pair Fun Colours for a Chic Week in Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Germany-based Nigerian content creator — Nneka Michel who loves to layer clothing and play with colours, making her brilliant at transforming basic pieces into captivating ensembles. This style star rocks simple fashion staples with unmatched flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles with Nneka leading the way to sartorial exception, join us as we explore her style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair black and white

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Tuesday

Spice up a staple white shirt with brown leather bottoms, a black tie and a long burgundy coat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Wednesday

Match prints like a boss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Thursday

Wear denim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Friday

Pair a loose-fitting silk shirt with black pants using Nneka’s hack to switch from work mode to date night in due time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Saturday

Choose what vibes with your weekend activity, be it elevated casual, corporate chic or resort wear and keep things chic with this inspo from Nneka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Sunday

Celebrate your wins in a chic maxi dress paired with analogous heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

Credit: @lady_nneka_

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!