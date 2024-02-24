Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Green, an emblem of vitality, gracefully infiltrates the realm of fashion. Inspiring images of nature’s lush beauty, green adds lively aesthetic to every garment it graces. From rich emerald tones to earthy forest shades, green captivates with its timeless appeal. The colour green is closely associated with money and the word “go”.

Symbolizing growth and renewal, Green is a refreshing and rejuvenating shade that can help reduce stress and tension. If you are at a fresh start, looking to express newness, attract riches, or let the go-getter within loose, green could be a great choice for you.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

That wraps it up for Issue 263!