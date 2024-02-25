Connect with us

Celebrities Looked Totally Glam On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for "The Bear"

From Mouth-Watering Meals to Romantic Games: Here’s How the Enchanteur Nigeria Valentine’s Lunch Party Went Down

Celebrating Excellence: Olufemi Bakre Named Banker of the Year by The Sun Newspapers

Glenmorangie Hosted Guests to an Exclusive VIP Experience at the 2024 Lagos International Polo Tournament

Celebrating the 4 Winners of the British Council UK Alumni Awards | Catch the Highlights

Get ready for the Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative Conference this March!

Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

ALX Conference Celebrates Its Tech Courses' Impact on Learners' Lives

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. For the first time, the ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.

The SAG Awards are an annual event, and this year’s edition celebrated the best performances in film and television for the year 2023. Many celebrities attended the show, including Ayo Edebiri, Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, Danielle Brooks, Selena Gomez, and many more.

Check out the best looks from the SAG Awards.

Ayo Edebiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUAR (@luar)

Ali Wong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lella Magazine (@lellamag)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen)

Selena Gomez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Anne Hathaway

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Joey King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Insider (@einsider)

Halle Berry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Resse Witherspoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Tyler James Williams

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Ciara and Russell Wilson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

More red carpet moments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

