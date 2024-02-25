Events
Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for “The Bear”
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards happened on Saturday night, making history with its first-ever live stream on Netflix and celebrating the best performances of 2023.
One month after winning an Emmy, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globes Award, Nigerian-American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri took home the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her hilarious role as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear.” While accepting the award, Ayo Edebiri shared,
This is insane. Okay, I’m so grateful. I’m really, really, really just grateful and I’m looking out at this room of people whose work moves me and motivates me and makes me feel and laugh, and I’m just so grateful to be here.
I’m so thankful to be nominated alongside some just incredible women and profound performances. And I’m going to butcher just really bastardize a James Baldwin quote because I heard it the other day but the act of love is just really an act of mirroring, and I think anything that anybody sees in me that’s worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and it made me who I am.
And one of the biggest displays of that is The Bear, and the cast and crew of that show. I just wouldn’t be possible without you guys. You’re a miracle and I’m so grateful to be in your company. It’s made me a better person and I hope a better actor. Thank you so much.
The critically acclaimed series didn’t stop there, taking home the Best Comedy Series Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series awards.
Christopher Nolan‘s epic film “Oppenheimer” dominated the film category at the awards ceremony. It won the coveted award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor, solidifying his leading man status. Robert Downey Jr. also added another trophy to his shelf by winning the Best Supporting Actor award.
In the leading actress category, Lily Gladstone won for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “The Holdovers.” “Succession” won the award for Best Drama Series Ensemble.
See the winners list below:
FILM CATEGORIES
Motion Picture cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
2024 SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand