Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for “The Bear”

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards happened on Saturday night, making history with its first-ever live stream on Netflix and celebrating the best performances of 2023.

One month after winning an Emmy, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globes Award, Nigerian-American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri took home the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her hilarious role as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear.” While accepting the award, Ayo Edebiri shared,

This is insane. Okay, I’m so grateful. I’m really, really, really just grateful and I’m looking out at this room of people whose work moves me and motivates me and makes me feel and laugh, and I’m just so grateful to be here. I’m so thankful to be nominated alongside some just incredible women and profound performances. And I’m going to butcher just really bastardize a James Baldwin quote because I heard it the other day but the act of love is just really an act of mirroring, and I think anything that anybody sees in me that’s worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and it made me who I am. And one of the biggest displays of that is The Bear, and the cast and crew of that show. I just wouldn’t be possible without you guys. You’re a miracle and I’m so grateful to be in your company. It’s made me a better person and I hope a better actor. Thank you so much.

The critically acclaimed series didn’t stop there, taking home the Best Comedy Series Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series awards.

Christopher Nolan‘s epic film “Oppenheimer” dominated the film category at the awards ceremony. It won the coveted award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor, solidifying his leading man status. Robert Downey Jr. also added another trophy to his shelf by winning the Best Supporting Actor award.

In the leading actress category, Lily Gladstone won for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “The Holdovers.” “Succession” won the award for Best Drama Series Ensemble.

See the winners list below:

FILM CATEGORIES

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

2024 SAG Life Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand