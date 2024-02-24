Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Grown" starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

Beauty BN TV

Easy & Quick Minimal Everyday Makeup, Courtesy of Dimma Umeh

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Will Pastor Josiah Take Back What is Meant for Him? Find Out in Episode Five of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola in “Rofia Tailor Loran” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 (S7) of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV

Bola and Segilola Ogidan Join Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman in Episode 6 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

BN TV

New Video: Khaid & Gyakie - Run Away (Omalicha)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 (S1) of "Dear Diane"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Hearts Get Broken In Episode 2 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

BN TV

“Grown” starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Grown” follows the story of a spoiled teenage girl who resents her mother and desires to be an adult. She wakes up grown and now she must fight to be young again.

The movie is the final student project of the Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa cohort,  class of 2023. It is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase on March 2nd and Africa Magic Urban on March 9th.

Written by Nosa Isibor and Boakye D. Alpha, directed by Ola Jegede and Empress Allen, and produced by Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe and Nosa Isibor. It stars Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx, Bobby Ekpe, Oluwaseyi Akinola, Najite Dede, and Sarah Obiekwe amongst others.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grown ✨🔮 (@grownthemovie)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Nora Awolowo Discusses Becoming a Filmmaker, Winning AMVCA & Wearing Many Creative Hats in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

At What Point Does ‘Yabis’ Become Body-Shaming?

‘Funmilola Sanya: What’s The Big Deal About Etiquette?

Dennis Isong: How to Make Great Returns from Co-Investing in Real Estate

Mfonobong Inyang: How’s Regulating Social Media In Nigeria The Best Decision?
css.php