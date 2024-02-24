“Grown” starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

“Grown” follows the story of a spoiled teenage girl who resents her mother and desires to be an adult. She wakes up grown and now she must fight to be young again.

The movie is the final student project of the Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa cohort, class of 2023. It is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase on March 2nd and Africa Magic Urban on March 9th.

Written by Nosa Isibor and Boakye D. Alpha, directed by Ola Jegede and Empress Allen, and produced by Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe and Nosa Isibor. It stars Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx, Bobby Ekpe, Oluwaseyi Akinola, Najite Dede, and Sarah Obiekwe amongst others.

Watch the trailer below: