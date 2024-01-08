Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a TV Comedy at 2024 Golden Globes | See Full List of Winners

The 81st annual Golden Globes awards ceremony was held on January 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. The event was organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press and hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Several popular celebrities, including Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Issa Rae and Jon Batiste, graced the occasion with their presence.

The biggest film and TV winners were “Oppenheimer” and “Succession“. Additionally, “Barbie” won two awards for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song.

One of the notable winners was Ayo Edebiri, a Nigerian-born American actress who won the Golden Globe for “Best Actress” in a TV comedy for her leading role in the television comedy “The Bear“.

See the full list of winners below:

Best film – drama

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best female actor in a film – drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best film – musical or comedy

Barbie

Poor Things – WINNER

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best TV series – drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession – WINNER

Best female actor in a TV series – drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Bear – WINNER

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef – WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best original song in a film

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Movie)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – WINNER

Best original score in a film

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best male actor in a film – drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best director in a film

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best male actor in a TV series – drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best female actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best non-English language film

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best male actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best screenplay for a film

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best supporting male actor in a TV series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best supporting female actor in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best male actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best female actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Best supporting male actor in a film

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best supporting female actor in a film

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER