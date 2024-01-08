Movies
Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a TV Comedy at 2024 Golden Globes | See Full List of Winners
The 81st annual Golden Globes awards ceremony was held on January 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. The event was organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press and hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Several popular celebrities, including Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Issa Rae and Jon Batiste, graced the occasion with their presence.
The biggest film and TV winners were “Oppenheimer” and “Succession“. Additionally, “Barbie” won two awards for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song.
One of the notable winners was Ayo Edebiri, a Nigerian-born American actress who won the Golden Globe for “Best Actress” in a TV comedy for her leading role in the television comedy “The Bear“.
See the full list of winners below:
Best film – drama
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best female actor in a film – drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon – WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best film – musical or comedy
Barbie
Poor Things – WINNER
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best TV series – drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Best female actor in a TV series – drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Bear – WINNER
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef – WINNER
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Cinematic and box office achievement
Barbie – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best original song in a film
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros Movie)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie) – WINNER
Best original score in a film
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Best male actor in a film – drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best director in a film
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best male actor in a TV series – drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best female actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best non-English language film
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Best male actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best screenplay for a film
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best supporting male actor in a TV series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best supporting female actor in a TV series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best male actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Best female actor in a limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Best supporting male actor in a film
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best supporting female actor in a film
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER