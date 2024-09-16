Ayo Edebiri is a Work of Art in Custom Bottega Veneta at The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Connect with us

Ayo Edebiri proves yet again that she is a star on and off screen as she stepped out in custom Bottega Veneta for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The 28-year-old Nigerian-American actress was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear. She wore a colourful strapless dress from Bottega’s pre-spring ’25 collection by Matthieu Blazy. The dress was covered in red, black and marigold sequins.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the dress also featured a thigh-high slit. The colourful mosaic art-like dress gave the star “Nollywood Vibes.” She paired this look with black heels and bold earrings. She opted for simple but chic makeup and soft brushed-out waves. She won her first Emmy at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in The Bear in the  Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @ayoedebiri

Dress: @newbottega by @matthieu_blazy

Makeup: @ernestocasillas

Hair: @milesjeffrieshair

Nails: @eriishizu

Stylist: @daniellegoldberg

Photos: @fashionbombdaily

