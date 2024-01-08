Connect with us

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

8 Ways to Restyle Knotless Braids in 2024 | WATCH

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

28-year-old Nigerian-American comedian, actress, writer, and producer Ayo Edebiri wins big at the 81st Golden Globe Awards hosted at the Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California on the 7th of January, 2024 (at 8pm ET).

Wearing a custom Prada red technical satin column gown featuring a voile knotted drape detail, matching red satin pumps and a piece of Boucheron,  Ayo elegantly graced the red carpet in subtle glam styled by Daniel Goldberg. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

She is best known for voicing Missy on Big Mouth and portraying Sydney Adamu on The Bear the role which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Check out her acceptance speech below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Credits

@ayoedebiri

@prada

@fashionbombdaily

@goldenglobes

@cbstv

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

