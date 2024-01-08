Beauty
Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
28-year-old Nigerian-American comedian, actress, writer, and producer — Ayo Edebiri wins big at the 81st Golden Globe Awards hosted at the Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California on the 7th of January, 2024 (at 8pm ET).
Wearing a custom Prada red technical satin column gown featuring a voile knotted drape detail, matching red satin pumps and a piece of Boucheron, Ayo elegantly graced the red carpet in subtle glam styled by Daniel Goldberg. See below:
She is best known for voicing Missy on Big Mouth and portraying Sydney Adamu on The Bear — the role which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Check out her acceptance speech below:
