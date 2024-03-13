Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Living News Style

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Style

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Beauty Events

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

Beauty BN TV Music Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

Beauty BN TV Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion this Week, Find Out How

Beauty BN TV Career Events Nollywood Style

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

Beauty Style

These 6 Beauty Looks Will Inspire Your Glam For Women's Month Celebrations

Beauty

Lupita Nyong’o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Lupita Nyong’o returned to the Oscars, a decade after winning her first Academy Award, with a nod to her 2014 Prada outfit. This time it’s a dreamy custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a plunging V neckline for Lupita, just like her icy blue 2014 dress paid homage to her homeland Nairobi.

Just 1-minute to make sure she looks good

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

At the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where the 96th Academy Awards took place, The Black Panther star arrived the red carpet in her beautiful silk-embroidered sequin ensemble which featured top-to-toe crystal embellishments with pale blue feathers at the peplum waist and hem, all in a lovely powder blue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WWD (@wwd)

Lupita paired her Nairobi blue dress with a stack of dainty diamond bracelets, a doubly studded ring, and diamond drop earrings from luxe jeweller De Beers. She looked radiant in glowy makeup with a berry lip colour, shimmery eye shadow and skin, courtesy of Chanel Beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Although Nyong’o was not up for a nomination at the 96th Oscars, she was among an A-list group of presenters. 10 years after winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, she presents Da’Vine Joy Randolph hers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Her decade-long stylist, Michaela Erlanger told ELLE USA:

This was a look that we actually had been holding on to for a very special moment… We had to find the right moment and this felt so serendipitous.

Even models have attested that posing for the cameras can be tiring. But here’s Lupita having a blast at it. In the Instagram reel below, she is seen having the time of her life, loving being a woman, expressive, young and free. One of the many reasons why we LOVE Lupita!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @lupitanyongo
Photos: Steven Blanco (@shotbyblanco)
Agency: @teamid
Publication: @elleusa
Hair: @vernonfrancois
MUA: @nickbarose
Stylist: @micaela
Nails: @deborahlippmann
DP: @0ngel
Dress: @giorgioarmani
Accessories: @debeersofficial
Videos: @leighnordstrom for @wwd, & @eentertainment

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php