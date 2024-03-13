Lupita Nyong’o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Lupita Nyong’o returned to the Oscars, a decade after winning her first Academy Award, with a nod to her 2014 Prada outfit. This time it’s a dreamy custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a plunging V neckline for Lupita, just like her icy blue 2014 dress paid homage to her homeland — Nairobi.

Just 1-minute to make sure she looks good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

At the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where the 96th Academy Awards took place, The Black Panther star arrived the red carpet in her beautiful silk-embroidered sequin ensemble which featured top-to-toe crystal embellishments with pale blue feathers at the peplum waist and hem, all in a lovely powder blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWD (@wwd)

Lupita paired her Nairobi blue dress with a stack of dainty diamond bracelets, a doubly studded ring, and diamond drop earrings from luxe jeweller — De Beers. She looked radiant in glowy makeup with a berry lip colour, shimmery eye shadow and skin, courtesy of Chanel Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Although Nyong’o was not up for a nomination at the 96th Oscars, she was among an A-list group of presenters. 10 years after winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, she presents Da’Vine Joy Randolph hers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Her decade-long stylist, Michaela Erlanger told ELLE USA:

This was a look that we actually had been holding on to for a very special moment… We had to find the right moment and this felt so serendipitous.

Even models have attested that posing for the cameras can be tiring. But here’s Lupita having a blast at it. In the Instagram reel below, she is seen having the time of her life, loving being a woman, expressive, young and free. One of the many reasons why we LOVE Lupita!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @lupitanyongo

Photos: Steven Blanco (@shotbyblanco)

Agency: @teamid

Publication: @elleusa

Hair: @vernonfrancois

MUA: @nickbarose

Stylist: @micaela

Nails: @deborahlippmann

DP: @0ngel

Dress: @giorgioarmani

Accessories: @debeersofficial

Videos: @leighnordstrom for @wwd, & @eentertainment

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!