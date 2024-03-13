Connect with us

Exclusive: Banke Kuku Talks Womanhood, Inclusion & Thriving Through Hard Times with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We sat down with the extraordinary African designer  — Banke Kuku-Lawson, fondly known as Printess Banke, in honour of International Women’s Day to discuss womanhood, inclusion, and thriving through hard times.

As a proud advocate for gender equality and empowerment, Banke Kuku is committed to supporting women on the journey toward success through her impeccable offerings and remarkable contributions to society. Banke Kuku, from its inception, has empowered Women by celebrating inclusivity through Design with every thread weaving a tapestry of Equality and Strength.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch snippets from our conversation:

 

Today and every day, Printess Banke celebrates the strength, resilience, and achievements of women around the world.

Here’s to breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and uplifting each other as we continue to strive for progress.

