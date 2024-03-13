Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

BN TV Events News Style

Exclusive: Banke Kuku Talks Womanhood, Inclusion & Thriving Through Hard Times with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Events News

24 Gold, 10 Silver & 16 Bronze: It's Raining Medals for Nigeria at the 13th African Games

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Culinary Stars Align! Cooking With GameChangers Takes Center Stage at Lagos Premiere!

Beauty BN TV Events Living News Style

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Events Inspired Promotions

Igniting Success Stories for Girls: The Pride Initiative by the Ojiudu Foundation Empowers the Next Generation of Women

BN TV Events Inspired Living News Style

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Sophia Ike-Onu & Derin Fabikun Unravel 2 Decades of Amazing Friendship | WATCH

Events Promotions

Beyond Borders, Beyond Industries: Business Women in Africa Lunch Forges New Alliances!

Events Movies Movies & TV

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

Events

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

Avatar photo

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Applications are open for The Writing Class 4.0. This edition of the annual writing class is curated specially for Nigerian corps members and recent ex-corpers who are worst hit by unemployment.

The 3-day, boot-camp-styled virtual program on Writing and Storytelling gives the selected participants access to top tier learning from industry experts, skills, resources and community to build a career in writing, for FREE.

Eligibility:

  • Be a corps member or a recent corps member (earliest 2022).
  • Be interested in a writing or story telling career.

Program Details

Application Deadline: 17th March 2024

Program Date: 22nd to 24th March 2024

Apply Here.

#PassTheMic by sharing with a corps member or recent ex-corper who needs it. Follow them on Instagram @thewriting.class

About The Writing Class

The Writing Class is a 5-year project empowering the next generation of writers and storytellers by collaborating with industry experts to teach young people monetizable writing skills for FREE.

In the next half a decade, they aim to help young people unlock new levels of professional growth through trainings on writing & storytelling and literacy projects.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php