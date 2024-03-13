Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

Applications are open for The Writing Class 4.0. This edition of the annual writing class is curated specially for Nigerian corps members and recent ex-corpers who are worst hit by unemployment.

The 3-day, boot-camp-styled virtual program on Writing and Storytelling gives the selected participants access to top tier learning from industry experts, skills, resources and community to build a career in writing, for FREE.

Eligibility:

Be a corps member or a recent corps member (earliest 2022).

Be interested in a writing or story telling career.

Program Details

Application Deadline: 17th March 2024

Program Date: 22nd to 24th March 2024

Apply Here.

#PassTheMic by sharing with a corps member or recent ex-corper who needs it.

About The Writing Class

The Writing Class is a 5-year project empowering the next generation of writers and storytellers by collaborating with industry experts to teach young people monetizable writing skills for FREE.

In the next half a decade, they aim to help young people unlock new levels of professional growth through trainings on writing & storytelling and literacy projects.

