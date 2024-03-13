Connect with us

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion this Week, Find Out How

6 hours ago

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech Bior made us grin with her showstopping green look for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

She was gorgeous in a sultry Maison Valentino couture dress with a sweep train. The defining element of the outfit was its plunging cowl neckline with its straps going over her shoulders and forming an intertwined “x” open back that dropped to her waistline complementing the aesthetic. Adut topped her look with a green mini bag featuring shiny black sequins.

For hair and makeup, she rocked a high ponytail with a swoop of side bangs and a no-makeup makeup look. See up-close below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keita Moore (@kilprity)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @adutakech

Glam: @kilprity

Hair: @tymwallacehair

Dress: @maisonvalentino

Photos: @gettyimages and @tomasherold

Avatar photo

