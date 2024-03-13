You Have To See Adut Akech Bior’s Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech Bior made us grin with her showstopping green look for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

She was gorgeous in a sultry Maison Valentino couture dress with a sweep train. The defining element of the outfit was its plunging cowl neckline with its straps going over her shoulders and forming an intertwined “x” open back that dropped to her waistline complementing the aesthetic. Adut topped her look with a green mini bag featuring shiny black sequins.

For hair and makeup, she rocked a high ponytail with a swoop of side bangs and a no-makeup makeup look. See up-close below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keita Moore (@kilprity)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @adutakech

Glam: @kilprity

Hair: @tymwallacehair

Dress: @maisonvalentino

Photos: @gettyimages and @tomasherold

