Osas Ighodaro’s Backless LBD Deserves to Be Seen From Every Angle

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

 

Osas Ighodaro has always been an exceptionally well-dressed star but one look, in particular, stood out to us lately. She wore a stunning backless Tubo gown with a halter neckline and delicate backstraps. That’s how to make a “boring” black dress look intriguing. 

She styled it with a beehive-esque updo and Symbols of Authority statement earrings.

 

 

A delicate gold waist chain completed her look.

An LBD to remember.

Credits

Dress | @tubortw
Makeup | @dorannebeauty
Hair | @bernardsmiless
Earrings | @symbolsofauthority
Videography | @sclusive_entertainment
Photography | @photogirlnaija

