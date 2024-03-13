Style
Osas Ighodaro’s Backless LBD Deserves to Be Seen From Every Angle
Osas Ighodaro has always been an exceptionally well-dressed star but one look, in particular, stood out to us lately. She wore a stunning backless Tubo gown with a halter neckline and delicate backstraps. That’s how to make a “boring” black dress look intriguing.
She styled it with a beehive-esque updo and Symbols of Authority statement earrings.
A delicate gold waist chain completed her look.
An LBD to remember.
Credits
Dress | @tubortw
Makeup | @dorannebeauty
Hair | @bernardsmiless
Earrings | @symbolsofauthority
Videography | @sclusive_entertainment
Photography | @photogirlnaija