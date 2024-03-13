Osas Ighodaro’s Backless LBD Deserves to Be Seen From Every Angle

Osas Ighodaro has always been an exceptionally well-dressed star but one look, in particular, stood out to us lately. She wore a stunning backless Tubo gown with a halter neckline and delicate backstraps. That’s how to make a “boring” black dress look intriguing.

She styled it with a beehive-esque updo and Symbols of Authority statement earrings.

A delicate gold waist chain completed her look.

An LBD to remember.

Credits

Dress | @tubortw

Makeup | @dorannebeauty

Hair | @bernardsmiless

Earrings | @symbolsofauthority

Videography | @sclusive_entertainment

Photography | @photogirlnaija