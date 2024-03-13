5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women’s Month On A Budget

With March comes our month-long celebration of the achievements, strength, and resilience of women around the world. BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is back and our team has put together these simple options you can explore for meaningful celebration.

Let’s make it a point to uplift and support one another in affordable yet impactful ways. By doing this, we play out the highly significant and crucial quality of empathy and the sweetness of our femineity.

1. Host a Women’s Gathering

Invite friends, family, and/or colleagues for a fun time out or in-feasting where insights, stories, experiences, and goals can be shared. Great things happen when women come together purposefully.

This can be done virtually or in person, depending on the circumstances. Encourage open and supportive dialogue and empower each other to push through hard times as we reach for the stars.

2. Support Women-Owned Businesses

Show support for women entrepreneurs by shopping from women-owned businesses. Whether it’s some handmade jewellery, a sumptuous meal order, or a beauty product, every kobo you spend contributes to the success of women in business.

Review the comments section of the Instagram post below for some options, courtesy of our BellaStylistas:

You can also show support for women at work by joining our #BNSShout Challenge on Instagram, hosted every weekend in March.

3. Volunteer for Women’s Cause

Impact the community by volunteering for organizations that support women’s rights, health, and empowerment. It could be helping nursing mothers, catering to trauma victims., mentoring young girls, assisting at a women’s shelter, or participating in a fundraiser for a women’s charity.

4. Stage a Clothing Swap

Sustainability and conscious consumption are in vogue now, so invite your friends and neighbours to a clothing swap where pre-loved clothing that’s no longer needed can be responsibly exchanged or thrifted. This could be a great low-expense wardrobe-refresh opportunity.

Learn more about clothing swaps, thrifting and sustainability here.

5. Host a DIY Spa Date

Treat yourself and/or your friends to a relaxing DIY spa date at home. Create homemade face masks, scrubs, and bath bombs using natural ingredients, and spend the day pampering yourself with massages, facials, and manicures. It’s a wonderful way to unwind and indulge in some self-care.

During Women’s Month this year, we want our women to be intentional about celebrating one another and maximizing the season. Find meaningful ways to uplift, inspire, and empower the women in your circle, you may begin with any of the above-listed suggestions or explore more options here.

Together, we are creating a world where a woman can feel more valued, respected, and appreciated for who she is and all that she contributes. By exploring meaningful ways to honour one another, we contribute to a more inclusive and supportive world for future generations.

Let’s continue to shine brightly, inspire one another, and make every day a celebration. Here’s to a month filled with love, laughter, and limitless possibilities.

