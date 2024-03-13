Embracing the Nigerian Heritage: Dr. Christopher Brooks Launches his anticipated Memoir!

A prominent venture capitalist, Dr. Christopher Brooks, who with roots tracing back to the United States of America and Jamaica, has embarked on a remarkable journey of cultural rediscovery, culminating in the launch of his highly anticipated memoir, “Omowale: One Man’s Justice Journey.”

Against the backdrop of a vibrant cultural celebration, Dr. Brooks who is the co-founder of Brown Venture Group LLC, shared his personal odyssey at the Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024.

Dr. Brooks’ voyage of self-discovery began in 2022 when he visited Nigeria and was captivated by the allure of the Yoruba culture. Rechristened Adamu Omowale Chibuzor, he embraced his newfound identity with fervour, symbolizing a profound reconnection with the continent that his ancestors had lived and loved.

“Omowale: One Man’s Justice Journey” chronicles Dr. Brooks’ transcendent journey across continents, offering poignant reflections on his experiences in the United States of America and his quest for a sense of belonging. Through evocative prose, Dr. Brooks invites readers to join him on a transformative exploration of identity, heritage, and the universal human longing for connection.

The book launch event was a testament to Dr. Brooks’ commitment to fostering cultural exchange and dialogue. Distinguished guests, including government officials, cultural luminaries, and members of the diaspora community, gathered to celebrate the occasion and honour Dr. Brooks’ contributions to intercultural understanding.

In his remarks, Dr. Brooks expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to building bridges across cultures. He stated that;

Nigeria has welcomed me home in ways I never imagined possible. This book came to bear out of passion. Everyone needs to savour it. It’s rich, educating, and inspiring. I hope to inspire others to embrace their heritage and embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and renewal.

Among the attendees was Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who hailed Dr. Brooks’ memoir as a beacon of inspiration for diaspora communities worldwide by saying;

Dr. Brooks’ journey is a testament to the enduring power of heritage and the resilience of the human spirit. His memoir serves as a testament to the transformative potential of cultural exchange and the profound impact it can have on individuals and societies.

Other attendees at the event include professor of Mathematics, Prof. Amos Oladele Popoola; Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder HerVest, Solape Akinpelu; Managing Director, Global Infoswift, Afolabi Oke; Co-founder, WIMBIZ, Adeola Azeez; President/CEO of Minded Moves Technologies LLC, Comrade Adetunji Anthony Adeleke, among several others.

The book, “Omowale: One Man’s Justice Journey” is now available on Amazon.

Enjoy more photos from the launch below.





