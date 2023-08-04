News
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina J. Mohammed, Akinwumi Adesina, Ahmed Musa Honoured at the 2023 National Diaspora Merit Awards | See Full List
Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, were among the esteemed recipients of the 2023 Diaspora Merit Awards for their significant contributions as diaspora global icons and the overall development of Nigeria.
The National Diaspora Merit Awards ceremony was held on July 26, 2023, and was attended by Nigerians in diaspora who have done excellently in their various fields of endeavour.
According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), “these exceptional Nigerians have over time contributed to making Nigeria a better place in their own capacities. It is thus important that the Federal Government, through the Commission, recognise these remarkable feats.”
See full list of awardees below:
Global Diaspora Icons
Amina J. Mohammed
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Akinwumi Adesina
Engineering Diaspora Emeritus
Prof. Augustine Esogbue
Education and Leadership
Prof. Geoffrey Okogbaa
Prof. Mohammed Kabiru Farouk
Prof. Mobolaji Ebenezer Aluko
Medicine and Healthcare
Prof. Rotimi Jaiyesimi
Dr. Jonathan Obaje
Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye
Information and Communications Technology
Prof. Manny C. Aniebonam
Philanthropy
Olawuyi Folarin Alao
Kunle Adeyanju
Ahmed Musa
Engineering and Leadership
Jelani Aliyu (MFR)
Humanitarian and COVID-19 Diaspora Mobilizer
King Wale Adesanya
Lola Visser – Mabogunji
Politics and Agriculture
Dr. John Abraham Godson
Philanthropy and Health
Dr. Philip O. Ozuah
Finance and Economics
Mobolaji Lewis
States Diaspora Focal Point
Dr. Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu
Philanthropy Support Group
Nigerian Canadian Business Network (NCBN)
Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA)
Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UK South Chapter
Zumunta Association, USA Incorporated
Special Recognition
Alistair Soyode
Watch the award ceremony below: