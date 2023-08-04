Connect with us

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina J. Mohammed, Akinwumi Adesina, Ahmed Musa Honoured at the 2023 National Diaspora Merit Awards | See Full List

Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, were among the esteemed recipients of the 2023 Diaspora Merit Awards for their significant contributions as diaspora global icons and the overall development of Nigeria.

The National Diaspora Merit Awards ceremony was held on July 26, 2023, and was attended by Nigerians in diaspora who have done excellently in their various fields of endeavour.

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), “these exceptional Nigerians have over time contributed to making Nigeria a better place in their own capacities. It is thus important that the Federal Government, through the Commission, recognise these remarkable feats.”

See full list of awardees below:

Global Diaspora Icons

Amina J. Mohammed

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Akinwumi Adesina

Engineering Diaspora Emeritus

Prof. Augustine Esogbue

Education and Leadership

Prof. Geoffrey Okogbaa

Prof. Mohammed Kabiru Farouk

Prof. Mobolaji Ebenezer Aluko

Medicine and Healthcare

Prof. Rotimi Jaiyesimi

Dr. Jonathan Obaje

Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye

Information and Communications Technology

Prof. Manny C. Aniebonam

Philanthropy

Olawuyi Folarin Alao

Kunle Adeyanju

Ahmed Musa

Engineering and Leadership

Jelani Aliyu (MFR)

Humanitarian and COVID-19 Diaspora Mobilizer

King Wale Adesanya

Lola Visser – Mabogunji

Politics and Agriculture

Dr. John Abraham Godson

Philanthropy and Health 

Dr. Philip O. Ozuah

Finance and Economics

Mobolaji Lewis

States Diaspora Focal Point

Dr. Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu

Philanthropy Support Group

Nigerian Canadian Business Network (NCBN)

Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA)

Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UK South Chapter

Zumunta Association, USA Incorporated

Special Recognition 

Alistair Soyode

Watch the award ceremony below:

 

