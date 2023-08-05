News
Nigeria’s D’Tigress Are African Basketball Champions For The 4th Time In A Row
Nigeria’s D’Tigress have won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.
The team produced a brilliant display to defeat the Senegalese team in a keenly contested match that ended 84-74 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.
The Rena Wakama-led side trounced tournament hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final match.
The victory makes it the sixth time Nigeria has won the title and makes them the second African country to win the women’s Afrobasket title four times in a row.
FOUR IN A ROW!!! Queens of Africa!
Congrats to D’Tigress! pic.twitter.com/GNtaVbdqIN
— D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) August 5, 2023
With all humility…. pic.twitter.com/ZOV0UQIvA8
— DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 5, 2023