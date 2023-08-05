Nigeria’s D’Tigress Are African Basketball Champions For The 4th Time In A Row

Connect with us

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

The team produced a brilliant display to defeat the Senegalese team in a keenly contested match that ended 84-74 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

The Rena Wakama-led side trounced tournament hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final match.

The victory makes it the sixth time Nigeria has won the title and makes them the second African country to win the women’s Afrobasket title four times in a row.

