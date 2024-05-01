Connect with us

Chomzy is a Mum!

Avatar photo

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for reality TV star and entrepreneur Chomzy, who just welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Chomzy, who tied the knot in December last year, took to her Instagram page today to share the exciting news. She posted a heartwarming message, “Our little one has arrived. A baby has a baby” expressing her joy and excitement about becoming a mother.

Her fellow Big Brother Naija stars and fans have flooded her social media with congratulatory messages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chomzy❄️ (@thechomzy)

