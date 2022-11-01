Connect with us

RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

8 Countries, 1 Imperial Toast: Inside Moët & Chandon's Intimate Celebration for World Champagne Day 2022

Here’s how the Gordons Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Launch Party went down

Get Ready for The Gender & Inclusion Summit 2022 | November 16 2022

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

Design Week Lagos 2022 is Over! Here are some amazing Highlights from the show

Lagos State Government Commissions Brand New Firefighting & Safety Trucks by Sandeco Group

Evercare Hospital organizes Walk for Breast Cancer to Create Awareness

Pepsi Collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to Bring Stones & Bones to Lagos

Anto Lecky, Mr Macaroni, Ayo Akinola to speak at the 7th New Media Conference | Saturday, October 29th

2 hours ago

When it’s time to show up at events, trust Nigerian stars to come out looking fabulous and glamorous. And last weekend at the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was no exception.

The guestlist was a blend of veteran and contemporary Nollywood stars, reality tv stars, music stars, comedy stars, among others.

They all posed for photos in this beautifully designed vintage retro set by filmmaker and creative director Ifan Michael and where captured by Deji Oluokun.

Check on them below:

Ifan Michael

Hosts Funnybone and Chigul

Chigul

 

RMD

Bimbo Manuel

Jennifer Eliogu

 

Elvina Ibru

Denrele Edun

Lydia Forson

Yemi Blaq

Chris Okagbue

Doyin and Chizzy

Doyin

Okiemute

Jaypaul, Okiemute, Ifan Michael

Jaypaul

Olumide Oworu

Enyinna Nwigwe

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon

Blossom Chukwujekwu

Melvin Oduah

Osita Iheme and Segun Arinze

Osita Iheme

Eloswag

Claire Idera Nnani

Chomzy

Wole Ojo

More guests…

 

 

css.php