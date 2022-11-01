RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

When it’s time to show up at events, trust Nigerian stars to come out looking fabulous and glamorous. And last weekend at the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was no exception.

The guestlist was a blend of veteran and contemporary Nollywood stars, reality tv stars, music stars, comedy stars, among others.

They all posed for photos in this beautifully designed vintage retro set by filmmaker and creative director Ifan Michael and where captured by Deji Oluokun.

Check on them below:

More guests…