8 Countries, 1 Imperial Toast: Inside Moët & Chandon’s Intimate Celebration for World Champagne Day 2022

If there’s anything that truly encapsulates life’s high notes, one of them is raising a glass of champagne in celebration and Moët & Chandon has honed the art of champagne-making. This inherent ‘know-how’ is something that the French so elegantly call ‘savoir-faire’ – an instinctive expertise and finesse with which the champagne Maison has become synonymous over its two-and-a-half century history.

From its ancestral home in Epernay, France, Moët & Chandon has paved the way for others to follow and has ultimately defined what exceptional winemaking is: exceptional is revolutionising an industry; it’s claiming the most extensive winemaking foundation – with 28 kilometres of underground cellars and 1,190 hectares of vineyards – in the entire Champagne region; it’s daring to break the rules; and it’s hundreds of years of tradition, innovation and fine craftsmanship resounding in that triumphant pop of the cork.

On 28 October, the globe came together in honour of Champagne Day. Raising a glass of champagne in celebration is a custom we’ve relished for centuries. But on this day, it offered a unique opportunity to honour the celebratory drink itself and toast to the very Maison that has forged that association – Moët & Chandon, the Maison chosen in 1748 to supply the French royal court in Versailles.

Having garnered the love of the world, it’s only natural Moët & Chandon would seamlessly unite multiple countries throughout Africa to share in the joy of champagne. Right across the region, Moët & Chandon showcased their reputation for glamour and savoir-fête with 8 exclusive gatherings bringing together Friends of the House, celebrities and dignitaries. In attendance were Timini Egbuson, Simi Drey, Daniel Etim- Effiong, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Eku Edewor, Efe Irele, and many more!

Having already travelled with Moët & Chandon to Épernay in May, the likes of South Africa’s Maps Maponyane, Tanzanian author Nancy Sumari and Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson were chosen among others to host these regional celebrations, raising a glass to the Maison and its continued success.

From Nigeria to Kenya, these 8 intimate glamorous events celebrated Champagne Day, the Impérial Way. Held at the beautiful venue The Belmonte,Ikoyi in Lagos, featuring a unique dining experience, with carefully curated photo moments such as interactive glitter pods to enhance the celebration.

“For a Maison with such a rich history of winemaking excellence, Champagne Day is an opportunity to celebrate how we have shaped the industry, distilling unrivalled quality into every bottle for nearly three centuries. It’s Moët & Chandon’s sincere wish to share that joy with Africa and the world,”

says Aimee Kellen, Head of Consumer Engagement for Moët Hennessy Africa and the Middle East.

ABOUT Moët & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and elegant maturity.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical

moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments. Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a very unique way.

