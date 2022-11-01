Here’s how the Gordons Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Launch Party went down

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On Saturday, October 22nd, Guinness Nigeria unveiled two new flavored gin brands, Gordons sunset orange and pink berry at an invite-only playground-themed event in Lagos.

These variants packed with berries, citrus, and juniper flavors are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails. The introduction of Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange follows the success of Gordon’s Moringa.

Gordon’s Playground was tastefully curated for friends and social butterflies to reconnect and make new connections. With Gordon’s Sunset Orange and Pink Berry inspired playful installations, interactive games, Gordon’s infused treats and a collection of G&T cocktails, the experience was truly refreshingly different.

DJ Consequence, DJ Anonymouss, DJ Titanium, Reekado Banks, Ladipoe, and Gordon’s brand ambassador, WurlD thrilled guests with electrifying performances.

At Gordon’s Playground, Yinka Bakare, Head of Innovation, Guinness Nigeria, noted;

“Our innovations tap into our dynamic consumers and their desire for variety. With Sunset Orange and Pink Berry, we are delighted to deliver a refreshingly different flavour experience for consumers. It reinforces our leadership in the gin category in Nigeria’’

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Sponsored Content

