Get Ready for The Gender & Inclusion Summit 2022 | November 16 2022

Would you like to join the conversation on gender equity with government, international and the private organisations? Then, you don’t want to miss the maiden Gender and Inclusion Summit 2022 (GS-22).

GS-22 is the first national-level Summit on gender and inclusion, and will provide profound insights into the barriers and facilitators of gender inequities across sectors.

Participating in GS-22 will afford the opportunity to join a list of gender experts, whose ideas on gender transformative policies and programme strategies will be included in the ‘Purple Book’ – to be shared with high-level stakeholders across sectors, post-Summit.

summit tracks

Women’s Economic Empowerment Poverty and Financial Inclusion Gender and Social Policy Gender-Based Violence Gender, Faith, and Culture Gender, Conflict and Security Gender & Access to Employment Workplace Gender Dynamics/Policies Gender, Disability and Inclusion Agriculture and Food Security Gender and Climate Change Gender and Political Participation Gender and Health/HIV Access to Reproductive Health Services Gender, Inclusion and Behavioural Insights Gender and Access to Education Closing the Gender Gap in STEM Gender and Digital Inclusion

SUMMIT DELIVERY STRATEGY

GS-22 will hold on November 16, 2022 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on day 3 of NES 22. The event will be a full-day hybrid (physical and virtual) programme comprising of plenary, panel, breakout sessions, oral & poster presentations along with exhibitions.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is supporting the GS-22. The PIC will, however, partner with donors and gender-focused organisations to host sessions at the Summit.

expected outcomes

A Purple Book containing gender transformative policies and programme strategies for advancing gender equality across sectors is produced and disseminated

Innovative approaches to advancing gender inclusion and gender responsive governance are identified

Focused policy recommendations and lessons are adapted for future policy action

