Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

Here’s how the Gordons Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Launch Party went down

Get Ready for The Gender & Inclusion Summit 2022 | November 16 2022

Design Week Lagos 2022 is Over! Here are some amazing Highlights from the show

Lagos State Government Commissions Brand New Firefighting & Safety Trucks by Sandeco Group

Evercare Hospital organizes Walk for Breast Cancer to Create Awareness

Pepsi Collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to Bring Stones & Bones to Lagos

Anto Lecky, Mr Macaroni, Ayo Akinola to speak at the 7th New Media Conference | Saturday, October 29th

BN Red Carpet Fab: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" World Premiere

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Global Smartphone brand TECNO never gets it wrong when it comes to fashion and tech. At the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week 2022, the brand’s photobooth depicted class, creativity, style, and technology.

As always, attendees created and captured beautiful memories and amazing pictures with the TECNO CAMON 19. Not only was the booth a center of attraction due to its creativity, but it was also a hub for celebrities and fashion lovers to flaunt their fashion choices and express their style in the pictures taken at the booth. Look at some stunning images from the three days event

 

