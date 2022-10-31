7 Chic & Vibrant Looks To Inspire Your Week in Style – Thanks Powede Awujo

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day. One fashionista who constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Powede Awujo and we are here for her aesthetics and sense of style.

If you’re looking for an individual who can style basics in the três chicest way and looks incredibly fabulous in simple style staples, this style connoisseur is your plug.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

A stunning monochromatic workwear fit could not be more perfect for a Monday.

Tuesday

A stunning black dress will have you commanding all the attention in every room.

Wednesday

Wednesdays are boring without a touch of pink. Don’t you agree?

Thursday

A neutral-toned pair is definitely a good idea. sign us up!

Friday

We are always here for a look that transitions from work-to-evening hangouts effortlessly.

Saturday

It’s the weekend! Make a style statement with a tailored dress that is perfect for you ‘Owambe’

Sunday

You are definitely making the best-dressed list when you pull up in this rich aunty vibes look.