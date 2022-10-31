Toke Makinwa’s Style Moments on Showmax’s BBNaija S7: The Buzz

This season of Showmax’s BBNaija: The Buzz talk show did not only break last season’s records for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria, but it was also filled with unending gists, varying opinions, belly laughs, and unforgettable fashion moments from the show’s host Toke Makinwa.

On every episode, Toke Makinwa never failed to make unforgettable fashion statements with her outfits. This year, the style star put the spotlight on a plethora of Nigerian-owned fashion brands.

Let’s look at her glam looks during the season.

The host stood out in the green and pink two-piece outfit perfectly designed by the Nigerian brand, Imad Eduso. The outfit featured an exaggerated Green puffed corset top with a V- cut bishop neckline and mesh sleeves. She paired this with a short pink skirt that synched her waistline, bringing out her curves. It also had a disc-like accessory at its hem, bringing the structural look to perfection.

The fashion girl accessorized with a pair of green pearl earrings and finished off with pink butterfly wedge heels.

This fit was a blend of simplicity and perfection while delivering a spectacular episode. She was beautifully styled in a luxury black short dress. Designed by 2207bytbally paired with studded white spiral heels and silver drop earrings.

The outfit featured a black cold shoulder long-sleeve dress with a side piece cut out. She matched this outfit with a soft nude glam and a slick, bone-straight weave, laid to perfection.

On episode 10 of the show, Toke Makinwa brought some color on set with a fuchsia pink top with exaggerated bow tie sleeves paired with a chartreuse palazzo.

For her glam, she had a very matte minimalist makeup look and her hair in a low bun ponytail, making her look simple yet sophisticated. She wrapped the look up with a pair of pear triangle-shaped earrings and a pair of silver twirl heels to match.

Toke’s look in every episode reminds us why we love the fashionista even more. This look was designed by Titi Bello. She rocked the kimono-inspired fitted mini dress in a burnt orange color.

As it’s her signature look, Toke had her hair in a low bun ponytail weave with two strands hanging by the sides. She paired this with a burning orange smokey eye look and the custom-made Anna-Karin Karlsson sunglasses

She finished this up with a pair of orange pearl heels and a shining pair of silver earrings, which gave this look the perfect finish.

As a boss lady, it was only expected that at a point in time, Toke was going to wear a power suit on the set of The Buzz. The exciting thing about this is that when she slayed the suit, she understood the assignment.

She wore a bespoke knife-pleated orange suit from the versatile Nigerian-owned brand, Mimmikasu. She unbuttoned the suit jacked giving her the maximum amount of cleavage.

To make this look even more fire, she had her hair in a half-cut ponytail in orange color giving her a fierce look. She had shiny eye makeup and finished this look with a pair of blue tassel shoes and fan-shaped earrings from the jewelry brand, Raya.

Still, on power suits, Toke is on to make a suit as fashionable as possible. This particular suit gave everything it was supposed to give. She wore a custom-made jumpsuit by the Nigerian- owned brand, Sewasimilara.

She had her hair in a curly ponytail with her edges laid to perfection and wore a soft glam makeup look with a bold nude lip. She finished this look with another earring from Raya and a pair of dark pink stilettos and fire-shaped silver stones.

This season of BBNaija came with lots of twists and turns, but if there’s anything we wouldn’t forget so easily is Toke Makinwa’s fashion statements on every episode of The Buzz. We loved every bit of it.

The curtains of BBNaija season 7 have been drawn but you can binge-watch the entire season of The Buzz exclusively on Showmax. Sign up on www.showmax.com

