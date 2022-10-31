Check Out ‘The Base’ Night Life: Club, Lounge & Outdoor Bar by Dj Consequence

One of Africa’s foremost Disc Jockeys, DJ Consequence opens another chapter in his list of achievements as he opens The Base Night Life, a unique nightlife spot in Lagos mainland, located in Gbagada which includes a Night club @thebasenightclub & outdoor bar and lounge @thebaselagos

Dj Consequence opens a night club & lounge after opening his Live & Recording studio @thevibesstudiong and his Dj Academy the vibes dj academy back in 2021.

The Base Night Club is Open on Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays and the Outdoor bar and lounge is open Monday-Sundays.

Click on the link in their bios on all social media platforms for location. With “The Base Night Life’, Entertainment is a Priority

