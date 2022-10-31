Connect with us

Check Out 'The Base' Night Life: Club, Lounge & Outdoor Bar by Dj Consequence

This Biochemist is Using Science to Solve Conflict & Detoxify the Environment in the Niger Delta

This 24-Year Old Liberian is Stirring Young People to Climate Activism with his "Africa Climate Ambassador Toolkit"

Isha Sesay shares her Pregnancy Journey as a 46-Year Old Single Woman

Keeping it simple, transparent, efficient & backing it all up with AI—is helping this recycling company make money

Finally! Wande Coal’s Debut Album “Mushin 2 Mo’Hits” Is Officially On All DSPs

Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister

5 Things You Should Know About the Nigeria Startup Bill assented to by President Buhari Today

Anas Seko has committed himself to creating a cleaner environment & once clean, he wants it to stay that way 

Watch Episodes 5 & 6 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Schooled”

Check Out 'The Base' Night Life: Club, Lounge & Outdoor Bar by Dj Consequence

4 hours ago

One of Africa’s foremost Disc Jockeys, DJ Consequence opens another chapter in his list of achievements as he opens The Base Night Life, a unique nightlife spot in Lagos mainland, located in Gbagada which includes a Night club @thebasenightclub & outdoor bar and lounge @thebaselagos 

Dj Consequence opens a night club & lounge after opening his Live & Recording studio @thevibesstudiong and his Dj Academy the vibes dj academy back in 2021.

The Base Night Club is Open on Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays and the Outdoor bar and lounge is open Monday-Sundays.

Click on the link in their bios on all social media platforms for location. With “The Base Night Life’, Entertainment is a Priority

Watch Video Here:

